Daily Search Forum Recap: March 12, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google increased the negative keywords for PMax from 100 keywords to 10,000. Google Ads review process for policy violations is handled both by AI and human evaluators. Google Ads released Ads Editor 2.9. Google Ads suggests experiments when dismissing recommendations. Google is testing a copy link to search results paperclip icon.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Ads Review Process Uses AI & Human Evaluation For Policy Violations
Google has updated its Google Ads review process policy documentation to clarify that it uses both AI and human evaluation for removing ads, assets, destinations, accounts and other content that goes against the Google Ads policies.
Google Ads Increases Negative Keywords For PMax Campaigns To 10,000
Initially when Google Ads released the ability to add negative keywords to your Performance Max campaigns, Google limited it to 100 keywords. We asked why only 100 back then. Well, Google listened to the ad community and increased that from 100 to 10,000 negative keywords.
Google Ads Editor Version 2.9 Is Now Out
Google has released version 2.9 of the Google Ads Editor. This new update brings a number of new features including support for manager account (MCC) owned labels, shopping ads on excluded brands, age exclusions in PMax campaigns, enhanced CPC deprecation, multi-tab export/import to Google Sheets, ad previews for RSA and asset groups and more.
Google Ads Now Suggests Experiments When Dismissing Recommendations
Google Ads may now be pushing you to create an experiment ad when you dismiss the recommendations Google Ads is suggesting. So when you dismiss a recommendation, Google Ads can get feisty and push you to at least create an experiment based on that recommendation.
Google Search Paperclip Icon For Search Results
Google is testing a quick way to copy a link to a search results page and share it with a friend. There is this paperclip icon at the top right of the search results page that lets you copy link to the clipboard. That then generates a goo.gl URL shortener link to share.
Pool at Google London Office
Here is a narrow pool, maybe a lap pool, at the Google offices in London. Or maybe it is not a pool but just something for Googlers to relax in? I don't know. Google has a pool at the GooglePlex.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Dario Zannoni discovered that google increases the GA4 account amount from 100 to 300!, Adriaan Dekker on LinkedIn
- Ecommerce SEO: loyalty programs act as a valuable selling point to customers and can help your SEO efforts. Recently, Google announced a members pricing beta type within merchant listings. This has now been implemented for an eCom, Brodie Clark on X
- Google maps in Blender is better than I expected. Pretty cool for quick backgrounds, Paul on X
- I don't think there was ever a defined timeline for these. This is essentially canonicalization, and there are multiple factors involved (we have a help page); what helps is to make sure everything is aligned. But also, if things are really, John Mueller on Bluesky
- I'll share that comment with the team, they'll be happy to hear it. Really appreciate the feedback., Rajan Patel on X
- Two videos were published this morning from the official Google Business Profile YouTube channel., Hiroko Imai on LinkedIn
- We trained a new model that is good at creative writing (not sure yet how/when it will get released). this is the first time i have been really struck by something written by AI; it got the vibe of metafiction so right. PROMPT: Plea, Sam Altman on X
- (I don't know what the details are for that, I'd post in the forum, just thinking aloud ...) If your products are not actually for sale online, I wonder if it even makes sense to mark them up like this? If the user goes through product sear, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Essentially this is canonicalization - there's more than redirects involved with canonicalization. Also, I don't quite know what you're looking at there, if you look for an old URL explicitly, we'll often show it to you even if it's now can, John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- AI search engines often make up citations and answers: Study
- As AI scraping surges, AI search traffic fails to follow: Report
- Google Ads expands PMax negative keyword limits
- Google expands Message asset to Performance Max
- Google Search is 373x bigger than ChatGPT search
- How to use ChatGPT Tasks for SEO
- How to fix the ‘Server error (5xx)’ error in Google Search Console
- How to prevent Meta Ads restrictions on health and wellness campaigns
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Clarification On GTM Auto-Loading Google Tag For Ads And Floodlight Events, Simo Ahava's blog
Industry & Business
- Check out Google’s new Santa Monica store, KTLA
- Gadget Boom Fizzles Amid AI Hoopla: ‘It’s a Bloodbath Out There’, Bloomberg
- How to Prepare for Common SEO Interview Questions, SEOjobs
Links & Content Marketing
- The Ultimate Guide to Link Building: Strategies That Work (and Those That Don’t), The Upper Ranks
- Stuck in a Creative Rut? 5 AI Prompts To Help Your Content, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Stock Photos vs. Real Photos: The Wrong Choice Could Tank Your SEO, Sterling Sky
- Google Maps Could Get Android Auto Users in Trouble, Shows Addresses They Never Drove To, AutoEvolution
- Google Maps design update finally comes to iPhone after Android owners have enjoyed it for months, T3
- Why You Should Probably Blur Your Home on Google Maps, CNET
Mobile & Voice
- Circle to Search may be about to make translation totally seamless, Android Authority
- Everyone is a loser in the Apple Intelligence race, AppleInsider
- Global Smartwatch Shipments in 2024: Market Declines for First Time, China Leads for First Time, Counterpoint Research
- Google Is Poised to Acquire Eye-Tracking Startup AdHawk for Glasses, Bloomberg
- How to stop AI-Driven Search and Spotlight in macOS Sequoia, AppleInsider
SEO
- 22 Simple AI Prompts for Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine People
- 4 Ways to Optimize for Zero-Click Searches, WordStream
- How Google's AI Mode Could Be Tracked In Google Search Console (GSC) - Desktop and Mobile Examples, GSQI
- LLM visibility vs. SEO KPIs: Bridging the gap, Wix SEO Hub
- Masters of Traffic : How to Diversify Your Traffic Sources & Reduce Dependence on Search Engines, Search Engine World
- Does Google Partner Status Mean An Agency Is Better At SEO?, Nikki Pilkington
PPC
- 8 Tips for Creating Google Ads That Convert, JumpFly
- Microsoft Advertising Takes Full Control of AU & NZ Inventory, PPC News Feed
- Search Max Configuration Spotted Live, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Why DuckDuckGo's AI Summaries are Better Than Google?, Analytics Insight
Other Search
- Google changes Chrome extension policies following the Honey link scandal, The Verge
- YouTube Will Now Manually Review More Videos for Ad Suitability, Social Media Today
- Google unveils Gemma 3 as world's best single-accelerator model, 9to5Google
- Introducing Gemma 3: The Developer Guide, Google Developers Blog
