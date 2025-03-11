Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A new study shows AI search engines way too often gets the answer wrong, this is an interesting study with a lot of interesting data (check it out. Another study says Google Search grew about 22% year-over-year in terms of searches. Advertisers are skeptical about Google Tag Manager changing how it loads its events. Google Shopping is testing price at checkout labels. Google is testing an expandable shopping ad carousel.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Study: AI Search Engines Are Confidently Wrong Too Often

A new study from Columbia Journalism Review showed that AI search engines and chatbots, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, Deepseek Search, Microsoft Copilot, Grok and Google's Gemini, are just wrong, way too often. I have said this time and time again, when I see an AI Answer, at this point, I just skip over it because I know I cannot trust it and this proves that.

A new data report from Rand Fishkin at Sparktoro says that Google Search has seen 21.64% growth in searches year over year. This comes after his study that showed 1/3rd of Google searchers don't search all that much.

Google sent out an email to advertisers yesterday about changes coming to Google Tag Manager. Specifically, Google Tag Manager will send events before loading a Google tag and Google calls this a "small change" that "will not harm measurement performance."

Google can now show the "price at checkout" within the Google Shopping listings, both paid and organic. I am not sure if this is new, being that Google has had policies about suspending merchants who change their pricing at checkout and even allows Googlebot to add items to the cart for this reason.

Google is testing a new shopping ad format. This format expands product listings available within a store, shows the products with larger images and product details and then lets you swipe through a carousel of those items.

I bet you a local SEO named this store - it is named "Nearest Food Store." No joke, check out the signage on the store. We've seen plenty of stores named near me...

