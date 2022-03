Here is a photo from the Google Brazil office where it seems there are some mattresses or sleeping bags placed under a staircase in that office. I wonder if some Googlers had a sleepover at the Google office one night?

I found this on Instagram but it doesn't really say anything about this photo.

