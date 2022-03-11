Google Spirole Umbrella Office Design

Back when Google was accepting pitches for the new Charleston campus in Mountain View, California, one pitch was for a Spirole building. This would have been a building in the form of three kinetic umbrellas.

The Instagram post from 2018 wrote "Vote for Spirole, our semi-finalist proposal for Google’s new campus (link below). The elegant, 23-foot tall structure consists of three kinetic umbrellas which were inspired by the enigmatic forms and spiraling movements of marine feather duster worms. Following a circadian rhythm, the umbrellas open and close multiple times during the day, signaling specific times by exposing their bright, colorful membranes. At sunset, Spirole offers yet another spectacle by sensing the number of visitors nearby. The more people are gathering, the more Spirole will bloom and with its interactive lights and powerful speakers turn it into a dynamic event space."

This looks cool to me!

