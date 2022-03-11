Google Search Ads: No Products Found

Here is a weird Google issue where Google is showing a Google Ad slot in the search results that ends up leading to an error that reads "no products found." It shows a person looking under a curtain for something, which is weird.

Here is a screenshot from a videocast shared by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

Here is a video of it in action, so you can see yourself:

Somthing wierd found in product ads.



It's show - No Product found - Go Back.



Is this bug or what ?????



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/g5O5fehWvv — khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 10, 2022

I did try to replicate this but I was not able to get this result, or lack of results.

