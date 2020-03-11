Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Possible March 10th Google Search Algorithm Update
    I am seeing some chatter from March 9th through March 11th (today) about a possible Google search algorithm update. The chatter is not explosive but there does seem to be enough chatter to write about it here. Some of the tools are also showing the change but not all.
  • Vlog #53: Detlef Johnson - One Of The Earliest Pioneers In SEO
    My final interview at SMX East was with Detlef Johnson, an individual who was part of a small group of pioneers who helped form the SEO space and SEO profession. We discussed some of that super early history, there nothing like looking back at the past...
  • Google: 3D & AR Images Are Not A Ranking Factor
    I am not sure why it surprises me anymore but Google had to say that adding support for 3D and AR images to your site won't help your pages rank better. Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "No, we don't" when asked if Google ranks these pages higher because of the 3D image support.
  • Google Ads Business Operations Verification Program Starting This Month
    I'll be honest, I am not sure what this is. Google announced "In March 2020, Google will introduce a new Business Operations verification program." Basically if you are asked to verify your business and you do not within 30-days, Google Ads may place restrictions on advertiser's ads serving.
  • Google Ads Now Prevents Advertising Face Masks
    Google is now not allowing its advertisers to bid and place ads on face mask related keywords. Lane Rizzardini first notified me of this by sharing a screen shot of Google Ads disallowing this in the advertising portal. If you try to search for these keywords, I personally do not see any Google Ads show up in Google search.
  • Ten Years Ago, One Woman Stopped SEO From Being Trademarked
    Ten years ago, Rhea Drysdale, who I interviewed here, defended the SEO industry by stopping an individual from trademarking "SEO." I have stories on this from ten years ago on Search Engine Land named "Meet The 25-Year-Old Who Saved 'SEO' From Being Trademarked" and here named "Why The SEO Industry Is Special."
  • Google's Fake Horse Named User-Agent?
    John Mueller from Google posted this photo on Twitter of a cut out life size horse. He said "I miss our horse, "User-Agent" ." I guess Google has this cut out horse, like they had a cut out Spock and

