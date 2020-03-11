Google's Fake Horse Named User-Agent?

John Mueller from Google posted this photo on Twitter of a cut out life size horse. He said "I miss our horse, "User-Agent" ." I guess Google has this cut out horse, like they had a cut out Spock and maybe even John Mueller. They all seem to be designed to hold conference badges.

I did ask for more information and this is what I got:

FYI apparently a pony is not a small horse. Who knew? — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 9, 2020

Our horse. We love this horse and miss it right now. But I guess it won't need much tending to, so it'll be fine. — Martin Splitt at 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) March 10, 2020

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.