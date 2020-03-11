Google's Fake Horse Named User-Agent?

Mar 11, 2020
Google Cut Out Horse Named User-Agent?

John Mueller from Google posted this photo on Twitter of a cut out life size horse. He said "I miss our horse, "User-Agent" ." I guess Google has this cut out horse, like they had a cut out Spock and maybe even John Mueller. They all seem to be designed to hold conference badges.

I did ask for more information and this is what I got:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

