Google: 3D & AR Images Are Not A Ranking Factor

Mar 11, 2020 • 8:23 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

I am not sure why it surprises me anymore but Google had to say that adding support for 3D and AR images to your site won't help your pages rank better. Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "No, we don't" when asked if Google ranks these pages higher because of the 3D image support.

Here are those tweets:

Yep, Burberry is showcasing 3D images but no, it doesn't help the page rank any higher. It might get searchers to notice the snippet more and maybe drive a higher click through rate.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads Business Operations Verification Program Starting This Month
 
blog comments powered by Disqus