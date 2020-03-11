Google: 3D & AR Images Are Not A Ranking Factor

I am not sure why it surprises me anymore but Google had to say that adding support for 3D and AR images to your site won't help your pages rank better. Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "No, we don't" when asked if Google ranks these pages higher because of the 3D image support.

Here are those tweets:

Just been looking at the @Burberry AR results in the SERPs and they’re pretty great. Not long until most retailers do this and we’ll all be trying clothes on at home via AR before we purchase them. pic.twitter.com/SkkeEQaOaT — Matthew Howells-Barby (@matthewbarby) March 10, 2020

No, we don't. Everyone (who makes these features) wants to be able to say "it's a ranking factor" to promote adoption, but IMO that's short-term thinking which doesn't help. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 10, 2020

Yep, Burberry is showcasing 3D images but no, it doesn't help the page rank any higher. It might get searchers to notice the snippet more and maybe drive a higher click through rate.

Forum discussion at Twitter.