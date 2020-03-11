Google Ads Business Operations Verification Program Starting This Month

I'll be honest, I am not sure what this is. Google announced "In March 2020, Google will introduce a new Business Operations verification program." Basically if you are asked to verify your business and you do not within 30-days, Google Ads may place restrictions on advertiser's ads serving.

It says "Advertisers may be asked to provide information about their business operations as part of a new verification program. This includes, but is not limited to, their business model, services offered by the advertiser, and their relationships with advertised brands or third parties." Google added "Advertisers who are required to complete business operations verification will be notified and given 30 days to submit the verification form. Failure to fully complete the verification program within the specified time period may result in restrictions on advertiser’s ads serving."

Anyone have more details on this?

