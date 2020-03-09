Daily Search Forum Recap: March 9, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #52: Fili Wiese - Former Google Search Quality Analyst Turned SEO
After years and years of knowing Fili Wiese, the two of us sat down one-on-one to discuss SEO. Fili Wiese is most well known for his work at a Googler...
- Google Does Not Have AI Ranking Contracts - It's Made Up
There is a site out there claiming that Google has given it some sort of AI ranking contract. Thus this company has an advantage in helping you rank higher in Google. It does not, John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "They don't. This is likely just made up."
- Google Sticky Search Bar Has Bugs?
Recently I have been hearing random complaints about the Google search bar that sticks to the top - something Google launched in December 2019. The complaints say it is buggy, sometimes overlapping the search results and it just looks off.
- Google Now Shows PDF Image Thumbnails In Search
Brian Freiesleben notified me that Google is now showing thumbnails of the PDF document in the mobile search results. Here is a screen shot I was able to replicate myself, that shows a screen shot of one of the pages of the PDF document Google lists here in the search results.
- Google My Business COVID-19 Instructions: Businesses Affected Should Update Listings
Google posted in the Google My Business help area that it wants businesses affected by COVID-19, the coronavirus, to update your profile to provide the most accurate information. This might mean updating your business hours or more, Google said.
- Some Photos From Google International Women's Day
Here are some random photos I found on Instagram from the various Google offices for International Women's Day. Google has some blog posts and had a Doodle yesterday for the day, but here are some oth
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- SEO history: following @rustybrick's mention of the Digital Point link network in his /r/TechSEO AMA - I noticed that for such an interesting topic there is not a lot of coverage on what it was, and how the FBI and, Colin McDermott on Twitter
- I am not aware of a widespread issue. I was curious about Jarno's case so I looked at the details and it was a fairly obscure corner case (which is still unfortunate of course)., Frederic Dubut on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The data behind incrementality on Amazon
- Majority of consumers want standards and tougher action against review fraud
Other Great Search Stories:
- How Google Analytics’ Upgrade Simplifies User Journey Tracking, Martech Advisor
- Why Using Conversions Imported From Analytics to Google Ads Does Not Actually Make Sense, Search Engine Journal
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): How Google is helping, Google Blog
- Hey Google, tell me about an inspiring woman, Google Blog
- AT&T Cooperates With Justice Department in Google Probe, Wall Street Journal
- Pubcon Florida 2020 Postponed, Pubcon Pro
- Google Maps borrows Lens tech to highlight popular restaurant dishes, Engadget
- How a Local Guide helps women achieve financial freedom, Google Blog
- What Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant Say About the Coronavirus, Voicebot
- Google Assistant finally supports sensors and smoke detectors, paving the way for smarter alerts and automations, Android Police
- How to make Alexa and Google Assistant let you know when they start—and stop—listening, TechHive
- 6 Considerations To Prioritize eCommerce SEO Opportunities, Seer Interactive
- Crawled — Currently Not Indexed: A Coverage Status Guide, Moz
- Google AdSense to remain on second-price auction, PPC Land
- Google updates design of the anchor ads in AdSense, PPC Land
- Search Terms Report: Why and What to Look For, PPC Hero
- How to use Google Trends, Vertical Leap
- Google Search now links to albums in YouTube Music, 9to5Google
- Google Holi easter egg lets you throw color at Search results, 9to5Google
