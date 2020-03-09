Daily Search Forum Recap: March 9, 2020

Mar 9, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #52: Fili Wiese - Former Google Search Quality Analyst Turned SEO
    After years and years of knowing Fili Wiese, the two of us sat down one-on-one to discuss SEO. Fili Wiese is most well known for his work at a Googler...
  • Google Does Not Have AI Ranking Contracts - It's Made Up
    There is a site out there claiming that Google has given it some sort of AI ranking contract. Thus this company has an advantage in helping you rank higher in Google. It does not, John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "They don't. This is likely just made up."
  • Google Sticky Search Bar Has Bugs?
    Recently I have been hearing random complaints about the Google search bar that sticks to the top - something Google launched in December 2019. The complaints say it is buggy, sometimes overlapping the search results and it just looks off.
  • Google Now Shows PDF Image Thumbnails In Search
    Brian Freiesleben notified me that Google is now showing thumbnails of the PDF document in the mobile search results. Here is a screen shot I was able to replicate myself, that shows a screen shot of one of the pages of the PDF document Google lists here in the search results.
  • Google My Business COVID-19 Instructions: Businesses Affected Should Update Listings
    Google posted in the Google My Business help area that it wants businesses affected by COVID-19, the coronavirus, to update your profile to provide the most accurate information. This might mean updating your business hours or more, Google said.
  • Some Photos From Google International Women's Day
    Here are some random photos I found on Instagram from the various Google offices for International Women's Day. Google has some blog posts and had a Doodle yesterday for the day, but here are some oth

