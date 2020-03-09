Google Sticky Search Bar Has Bugs?

Recently I have been hearing random complaints about the Google search bar that sticks to the top - something Google launched in December 2019. The complaints say it is buggy, sometimes overlapping the search results and it just looks off.

I received numerous complaints about it over the past few weeks, but here is one example from a reader who emailed me this screen shot showing the issue in one case:

There are also some complaints at WebmasterWorld where the searcher said "what I'm seeing is has enough bugs to be a beta test."

It might be a browser extension or something third-party causing these issues or it may be something Google is testing. Hard for me to know.

All I know, I cannot replicate this on all my browser tests.

