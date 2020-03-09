Google My Business COVID-19 Instructions: Businesses Affected Should Update Listings

Google posted in the Google My Business help area that it wants businesses affected by COVID-19, the coronavirus, to update your profile to provide the most accurate information. This might mean updating your business hours or more, Google said.

Google said "If your business is affected by COVID-19, update your Google My Business profile to provide the most accurate information to your customers. For example, change your hours of operation if you’re closing early, or add more details to your description. The updates will show on your Business Profile on Google Search and Maps."

Here are the areas Google thinks you can update with more information:

Change your business hours

Update your business description

Create a post

Update your phone number

For more details see this help document.

Here is a screen shot of the page:

Forum discussion at Twitter.