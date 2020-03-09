Google Does Not Have AI Ranking Contracts - It's Made Up

There is a site out there claiming that Google has given it some sort of AI ranking contract. Thus this company has an advantage in helping you rank higher in Google. It does not, John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "They don't. This is likely just made up."

The web site claims in their FAQ section "4. Why has Google given you a contract for AI Ranking?" "There are 200+ factors the Google algorithm considers when determining what content gets ranked on Page One. VRM’s AI Ranking technology simply automatically optimises these factors in a split second. Therefore, it is fully compliant with Google’s Terms of Use, but it supercharges Google’s own ecosystem for immediate results."

Here is how Google responded to that:

They don't. This is likely just made up. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 9, 2020

So do not fall for it.

