Google Ads Target

Google Ads has updated its interface for when you select when you want your ads running in specific regions/locations. Now, it has a button to "add locations in bulk," which should help you add locations faster.

This update was spotted by Natasha Kaurra who shared a before and after screenshot on X:

Google Ads Add Location In Bulk

I am not sure how big of a change this is for advertisers, I am not seeing a lot of discussion around this change. Although Hana Kobzová on LinkedIn wrote, "I'm not sure why Google did this, but I'm glad it's still available somewhere else in the account."

Forum discussion at X.

 

