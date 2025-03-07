Google Ads has updated its interface for when you select when you want your ads running in specific regions/locations. Now, it has a button to "add locations in bulk," which should help you add locations faster.

This update was spotted by Natasha Kaurra who shared a before and after screenshot on X:

I am not sure how big of a change this is for advertisers, I am not seeing a lot of discussion around this change. Although Hana Kobzová on LinkedIn wrote, "I'm not sure why Google did this, but I'm glad it's still available somewhere else in the account."

