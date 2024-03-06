Daily Search Forum Recap: March 6, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I have a deep dive into the new Google March 2024 core update, March 2024 spam update and the new spam policies. Google also updated its search quality raters guidelines. Bing Deep Search is live again, yes, again. Bing Webmaster Tools launched IndexNow Insights and top SEO insights. Also, Search Console said event rich results changed.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google March 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - It's A Big Core Update
    Google announced the March 2024 core update has now started to roll out and that this core update will take up to a month to fully roll out because it has updates to a few systems within the core ranking system. Google's Helpful content system is now also part of the core update. In addition, Google also released the March 2024 spam updates, with new spam policies.
  • Google March 2024 Spam Updates Rolling Out - Scaled Content, Expired Domain & Site Reputation Abuse
    Google is rolling out its new March 2024 spam updates accompanying the very big March 2024 core update and three new spam policies. The new spam updates kick off this week and target scaled content and expired domain abuse, plus other spam, while giving notice of site reputation abuse for a May 2024 update.
  • Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Untrustworthy Pages Section Updated
    Google has updated the Google search quality raters guidelines untrustworthy pages section. The previous version was 168 pages and not it is 170 pages and that previous version was released last November 2023. This update is probably to fit the changes with the new March 2024 core update and spam updates / policy updates.
  • New Bing Webmaster Tools IndexNow Insights & Top SEO Insights
    Microsoft updated Bing Webmaster Tools to build out the IndexNow reports, now named IndexNow Insights, add new Top SEO Insights to the main page and also cleaned up the side bar navigation within the tool. Plus, Fabrice Canel announced how IndexNow has grown to over 2.5 billion submitted URLs.
  • Search Console: Google Search Changes How Event Rich Results Appear
    Google posted a notice in the Google Search Console data anomalies section that "Google Search has changed the way event rich results appear in Search results." This was dated March 4th and onwards.
  • Bing Deep Search Now Live Again
    Microsoft has relaunched Bing Deep Search today after pulling it offline after a failed initial launch. Now the Deep Search link comes with a disclaimer "GPT-powered results takes ~30 secs." But it does seem to work better than my last test.
  • Doogler Working With Glasses At Google NYC Office
    Here is a photo of another dog working at Google's New York City office but with eye glasses on. These Google dogs are named Dooglers by the way. I wonder what this dog is coding up...

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

