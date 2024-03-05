Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Business Profiles websites are now offline and redirecting elsewhere. Google updated its StoreBot user agent. Google Search is testing a more colorful buttoned up search app. Google Ads officially launched its "solutions" tool. Microsoft added Copilot settings to Bing Search. Microsoft Advertising launched Performance Max globally.
Oh, and yea, there was a big big big Google March 2024 core update and March 2024 spam updates - more on that tomorrow as I dig through the early impact. I wrote about it in detail on Search Engine Land but more tomorrow from Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Shut Down Google Business Profiles Websites This Morning
Yesterday we reported that despite Google saying they would shutdown and redirect the Google Business Profile websites on March 1st - they were still working. Well, as of this morning, March 5, 2024, these websites no longer work.
New Copilot Settings Now In Bing Search
Microsoft is adding new copilot settings to Bing Search. These settings let you define if you want Copilot to show responses on the search results page and if you want to scroll up to see Copilot.
Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Globally Available Today
Microsoft announced that Performance Max campaigns are available globally on Microsoft Advertising today, March 5th. So now any advertiser can start using PMax campaigns.
Google Ads Solutions Tool Now Officially Live
A couple of months ago, we caught Google testing Google Ads solutions under the tools, bulk actions section. Well, now, Google officially announced it on its Google Ads developer blog.
Google Search App Tests Colorful Search Buttons
Google is testing new specialty search buttons to access search by image, translate, homework, and song. The Google App currently has this slider to access these search features but now Google is testing four colorful icons that can be tapped without swiping to see the options.
Google Updates Google StoreBot User Agent With Dynamic Chrome Version
Google has updated the Google StoreBot user agent to use a placeholder version of Chrome. So instead of it using a specific Chrome version, it now can use a dynamic version of the Chrome version.
Other Great Search Threads:
- 87% of the domains didn't even resolve -> Based on more of my tweets about the disavow tool, and how 99.99% of site owners DO NOT need to use it, I had two more site owners reach out about nuking their files. Both ended up removing t, Glenn Gabe on X
- Are link-based penalties still a thing? Can your website get penalized because of the backlinks point at it?, Tim Soulo on X
- ChatGPT can now read responses to you. On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap “Read Aloud”. We’ve also started rolling on web - click the "Read Aloud" button below the message., OpenAI on X
- Hey Greg, I get the thought, but this impacts Search ad groups that haven’t received impressions for over a year. We don't expect pausing ad groups that have been idle for at least 13 months to have a noticeable impact on, AdsLiaison on X
- I'll be straightforward & make some assumptions: if you're focusing on "signals" like this, your website is probably not as well-aligned on users. Instead of hoping some signals from a subdomain propagate up, why not just, John Mueller on X
- If you're moving URLs, even if you're a month late, I'd try to get the redirects in. You will very likely see a significant effect as it is now, with redirects you might be able to get some of that ba, John Mueller on X
- Well, this is a new one -- a site that's cloaking a HTTP 418 to Googlebot smartphone but serving users normally. When we said we switched Search to caffeine, this was not what we meant., John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google is updating Local Services Ads verification process
- Google must face some advertisers’ antitrust claims, says U.S. judge
- Threads enables post-scheduling in live API pilot, plans to add analytics capabilities
- Google Ads launches new tool that automatically generates performance reports
- A/B testing and SEO: How to navigate pitfalls and maximize results
- Microsoft Advertising launches Performance Max campaigns globally
- Shifts in data privacy are forcing a return to marketing fundamentals
- Search Engine Land’s Periodic Table of SEO Elements goes interactive for 2024
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Breakthrough Agreement Reached: Singular and Google Call Truce On AI Patents, Bill Hartzer
- Microsoft Seeks to Dismiss Parts of Suit Filed by The New York Times, New York Times
- Search Central Live 2024 in Bucharest, Romania, Google Search Central Blog
- Complying with the Digital Markets Act, Google Blog
- Google rolls out changes for users, apps developers as EU tech rules loom, Reuters
- Google Settles Smaller Lawsuits as It Prepares for More Antitrust Fights, New York Times
Links & Content Marketing
- Evergreen vs. Classic Content: Why Marketers Should Know the Difference, Content Marketing Institute
- GenAI-Powered Search: Re-think Your Marketing Strategies, Moz
Local & Maps
- Google Maps testing showing building entrances, 9to5Google
- How To Organize Your Travels With This Google Maps Trick, Gizmodo
- Why Does One of Your Business Locations Outrank Another in the Google Maps Results?, Local Visibility System
- Why Local Searchers Look to the Local Finder, Near Media
Mobile & Voice
- Circle to Search is Coming Soon to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Droid Life
- Google Assistant or Gemini: Should you make the switch?, Android Police
- HomePod Software 17.4 lets Siri learn your preferred music service for commands, AppleInsider
- Pixel phones just got next-gen call screening, Engadget
- Three things Apple got wrong with the Vision Pro launch, AppleInsider
- Apple's iPhone drops to fourth place in China, AppleInsider
SEO
- 5 Tips For Niche Google Product SEO in 2024 (+ A Checklist), Ignite Visibility
- Common SEO Website Analysis Tools, Online Marketing Blog
- How to succeed as a news SEO, SEO For Journalism
- The Top Domains and Content for Dog and Cat Care, SISTRIX
- To optimize or not to optimize for AI Search? (2024 SEO Trends), Lumar
PPC
Feedback:
