Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Business Profiles websites are now offline and redirecting elsewhere. Google updated its StoreBot user agent. Google Search is testing a more colorful buttoned up search app. Google Ads officially launched its "solutions" tool. Microsoft added Copilot settings to Bing Search. Microsoft Advertising launched Performance Max globally.

Oh, and yea, there was a big big big Google March 2024 core update and March 2024 spam updates - more on that tomorrow as I dig through the early impact. I wrote about it in detail on Search Engine Land but more tomorrow from Search Engine Roundtable.

