Google Updates Google StoreBot User Agent With Dynamic Chrome Version

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Robot Store Shopping Cart

Google has updated the Google StoreBot user agent to use a placeholder version of Chrome. So instead of it using a specific Chrome version, it now can use a dynamic version of the Chrome version.

The new user agent shows the desktop user agent as Chrome/W.X.Y.Z and no longer Chrome/79.0.3945.88

The new user agent shows the mobile user agent as Chrome/W.X.Y.Z and no longer Chrome/81.0.4044.138

Before screenshot:

Old Storebot Google

After screenshot:

New Storebot Google

Google said, "If you hardcoded the old value in your code, update it to ignore the version." Google added that this was "to make it easier for the Google Shopping team to maintain StoreBot crawler."

Wherever you see the string Chrome/W.X.Y.Z in the user agent strings in the table, W.X.Y.Z is actually a placeholder that represents the version of the Chrome browser used by that user agent: for example, 41.0.2272.96. This version number will increase over time to match the latest Chromium release version used by Googlebot. If you are searching your logs or filtering your server for a user agent with this pattern, use wildcards for the version number rather than specifying an exact version number.

Forum discussion at X.

 

