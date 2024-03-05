Google is testing new specialty search buttons to access search by image, translate, homework, and song. The Google App currently has this slider to access these search features but now Google is testing four colorful icons that can be tapped without swiping to see the options.

This was spotted by @AssembleDebug on X who wrote, "New contextual buttons in Google App. Looks like Google has started testing this new UI more widely in beta version of Google App - 15.8.38.29.arm64."

Here is part of his screenshot:

This is how the current Google App works, with the carousel for these buttons:

Hat tip to Android Police for spotting this.

I do like these new colorful buttons over the slider buttons.

