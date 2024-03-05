Google Search App Tests Colorful Search Buttons

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Colorful Dripping Paint Google Logo

Google is testing new specialty search buttons to access search by image, translate, homework, and song. The Google App currently has this slider to access these search features but now Google is testing four colorful icons that can be tapped without swiping to see the options.

This was spotted by @AssembleDebug on X who wrote, "New contextual buttons in Google App. Looks like Google has started testing this new UI more widely in beta version of Google App - 15.8.38.29.arm64."

Here is part of his screenshot:

Google Search App Colorful Buttons

This is how the current Google App works, with the carousel for these buttons:

Google App Search Buttons

Hat tip to Android Police for spotting this.

I do like these new colorful buttons over the slider buttons.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Ranking Volatility, Tons Of Google Bugs, Most Read Articles, Bing Deep Search &amp; Quality... - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2024

Mar 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Globally Available Today

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

New Copilot Settings Now In Bing Search

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Solutions Tool Now Officially Live

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search App Tests Colorful Search Buttons

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Shut Down Google Business Profiles Websites This Morning

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Shut Down Google Business Profiles Websites This Morning
Next Story: Google Ads Solutions Tool Now Officially Live

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.