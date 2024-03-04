Google Business Profiles Websites Still Working (For Now...)

In January, Google told us that the Google Business Profiles websites will stop working on March 1, 2024. Google said the URLs will redirect from the website to the Google Business Profile listing for a couple of months and then eventually stop working altogether. Well, March 1st came and went and the Google Business Profiles websites still work.

Will Scott posted on X that his website that he built on this platform still works just fine. Also, several others posted about this in the Local Search Forum.

The URL of Will's Business Profile website is https://business.google.com/website/search-influence and it currently still works.

Google Business Profile Site

Now the rumor is that Google will do these redirects starting in mid-March, not March 1st. So we will see...

Honestly, I am really not too upset about these Business Profile sites going away...

As a reminder, Google's announcement read:

Starting from March 1, 2024, customers will be redirected to your Business Profiles when they visit these websites. In the past you've used a Google feature to make simple websites from the information on your Business Profiles.

This feature is going away in the coming months and will no longer be supported, meaning the sites you created with this tool will be removed. To help with the transition, starting March 1, 2024, customers will be redirected to your Business Profiles.

On your profiles you can showcase similar information about your business, and also add social media links so customers can learn more. Your websites will redirect customers until June 10, 2024, after which they will show as unavailable.

Forum discussion at X and Local Search Forum.

 

