Yahoo! 25th Anniversary Party & Cake

Yahoo turned 25 years old yesterday, we had a design theme up for the day. The sad thing, Yahoo is no longer independently owned by itself, it is owned by Verizon. In any event, the company had a party and opened up a time capsule and had cakes and more. Here are some photos from Twitter.

Feels pretty good to have David Filo back at Yahoo, if only for a few hours. The spiritual leader of Engineering received a hero’s welcome back and he stayed for over an hour talking, taking selfies with everyone in line. Happy 25th @Yahoo! #yahoo25 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/Wckw3l4o45 — Kelly Hirano (@kelly_hirano) March 2, 2020

The most successful AND humble person you’ll ever meet. Thank you @DavidFilo for celebrating #Yahoo25 with all of us today. pic.twitter.com/w9oX7sbHiM — Dariusz Paczuski (@dariuszpaczuski) March 2, 2020

Happy birthday @Yahoo! What's a birthday without cake? We dropped cupcakes at some of our agency partners to celebrate - we hope you enjoyed! 🎂 #Yahoo25 https://t.co/15UCqfjfqD pic.twitter.com/MrlyR6ciRF — Verizon Media UK (@VerizonMedia_UK) March 2, 2020

Today was @Yahoo's 25th anniversary!



They celebrated by opening a time capsule on campus, and everyone got purple cupcakes. They were tasty.



Now you probably want to know how I got one, @rustybrick? 😂 pic.twitter.com/khJsH2waNS — Louis Gray (@louisgray) March 3, 2020

