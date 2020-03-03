Yahoo! 25th Anniversary Party & Cake

Mar 3, 2020
Yahoo 25th Anniversary Party

Yahoo turned 25 years old yesterday, we had a design theme up for the day. The sad thing, Yahoo is no longer independently owned by itself, it is owned by Verizon. In any event, the company had a party and opened up a time capsule and had cakes and more. Here are some photos from Twitter.

