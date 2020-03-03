Bing Blocked Some Pages By Accident; Another Reason To Check Bing Webmaster Tools

Mar 3, 2020 • 7:33 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing SEO
Jarno van Driel said he reached out to Bing via Bing Webmaster Tools support contact form and it turned out that Bing was blocking some of his "money pages" for some reason. He did nothing technically wrong and Bing fixed it on their end and now the pages are ranking again.

Here is the tweet where he said this:

I asked him to confirm that there was nothing he did wrong or nothing he had to change to make a difference:

He said it was a 100% on the Bing side. But he did add, that it is his fault for not being too engaged with Bing Webmaster Tools. If he would have spotted this earlier through Bing Webmaster Tools, he would have noticed this earlier and asked Bing sooner to fix it.

So this gives everyone even more of a reason to check out Bing Webmaster Tools and check on the health of their sites in Bing. In fact, the Bing support form is supposedly very responsive and Bing employees do read them and response in a timely fashion.

