Daily Search Forum Recap: March 1, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We're seeing big volatile and chatter around another Google search ranking update, is it product reviews related? Bing Webmaster Tools will be adding integration with Bing Chat and also a new index coverage report. Bing is testing summarizes from sources from the web answer boxes, it is wild. Google's people also ask is showing up less often. Google is testing blocking some news from Canadian users.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Volatility On March 1st, Is It The Product Reviews Update?
I am seeing a much bigger spike in chatter within the SEO community this morning around another Google search ranking algorithm update. It might be related to the ongoing Google February 2023 product reviews update or it might be something new. Right now, the tools and the chatter within the community are pretty extreme.
- Bing Webmaster Tools Adding Bing Chat & Index Coverage Reporting
Yesterday, Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing announced at PubCon that Bing Webmaster Tools would get two new features. First is the Bing Chat integration, and the second is the index coverage report.
- Bing Summarized From Sources & The Web Answer Box
Microsoft Bing seems to be incorporating more of its Chat AI features into answer boxes in the main search results. Bing is testing a "summarized" box that gives you summary answers from X sources and the web.
- Google Search "People Also Ask" Showing Less Often
Both Semrush and RankRanger are reporting several point drops in the percentage of time a people also ask box shows up in the Google search results. The drop started on Friday, February 24th, a few days after the rollout of the February 2023 product reviews update.
- Google Tests Blocking News Content For Canadian Users
Google has been testing blocking news in Google Search on about 4% of Canadian users. Google said, "We're briefly testing potential product responses to Bill C-18 that impact a very small percentage of Canadian users."
- Google / YouTube Pottery
Here is a photo I found on Instagram of YouTuber, Sophie Foster, doing pottery at Google's YouTube office. I am not sure what event this was for, or if there was any event, but hey, pottery is fun, r
Other Great Search Threads:
- It's back: @danielwaisberg leads a brand new Search Console Training on exporting data to spreadsheets. Watch now → https://t.co/DjtyC0BI1X Learn how to: Add context to your reports, Enrich your data with sou, Google Search Central on Twitter
- No, if it's known to be robotted from a previous attempt, it won't be re-fetched, and it won't be used. There's always some skew / window between a change, John Mueller on Twitter
- Only a Google rep could build a slide showing that CPCs are consistently up Y/Y and say that they're going down. The little bubble that says -28% lol Without seeing the absolute numbers, we can't say if CPCs decreased, we can o, Mike Ryan on Twitter
- Sounds like an SEO tool is giving you unnecessary work., John Mueller on Twitter
- The useful thing about these kinds of blog posts is that a lot of low-effort sites follow the patterns, and then it's easier for search engines to find & demote the stuff., John Mueller on Mastodon
