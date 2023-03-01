Daily Search Forum Recap: March 1, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We're seeing big volatile and chatter around another Google search ranking update, is it product reviews related? Bing Webmaster Tools will be adding integration with Bing Chat and also a new index coverage report. Bing is testing summarizes from sources from the web answer boxes, it is wild. Google's people also ask is showing up less often. Google is testing blocking some news from Canadian users.

