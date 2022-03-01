Daily Search Forum Recap: March 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

IndexNow has grown more support over the past week, now on millions of websites. Google said it does not use disavow files to discover link networks. Google says one site will never always rank above another site. CSS colors are not a Google ranking factor. A poll says that most people think Google will still be dominate in 10 years from now.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Survey Says Google Will Remain Dominate In 10 Years

Greg Sterling, a search industry analyst (amongst other things), posted a poll on Twitter asking where will Google be in ten years from now. The vast majority of responses said Google will still be dominate in 10 years from now, while only 13% said it will have been replaced by something else.

Last week, Microsoft Bing announced over the course of three days that IndexNow gained support from Duda (a sponsor here), the All In One WordPress plugin and Rank Math SEO Plugin. This brings support for IndexNow to millions of sites, up from well under a million sites using it last time we checked.

Google's John Mueller said again that Google does not use the link disavow files for discovery of spammy link networks. He said on Twitter "usually problematic link networks are easier to recognize in other ways. I don't think the disavow tool would be a very useful signal there."

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "it's never that site A always ranks above site B." He was asked if Medium articles always rank better than articles found on LinkedIn and John said no. He added "there's no special search ranking for any particular site."

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "we generally don't use color as a factor." He then added "but CSS tweaks can include a lot more than just color changes." We know that making site changes can impact your rankings but John has said numerous times before, just making color changes should not impact your rankings.

Here is a photo from outside the amazing Google office in Brazil of a wooden hammock. It looks like a nice and relaxing spot to think about how to get people to click on more search ads in Google.

Feedback:

