IndexNow Added To Duda, All In One WordPress & Rank Math SEO Plugins

Last week, Microsoft Bing announced over the course of three days that IndexNow gained support from Duda (a sponsor here), the All In One WordPress plugin and Rank Math SEO Plugin. This brings support for IndexNow to millions of sites, up from well under a million sites using it last time we checked.

Duda, the website builder platform, by default turned on IndexNow on its nearly one million active websites. The All In One WordPress plugin supports over over two million sites but those sites need to active it manually. Finally, Rank Math SEO plugin supports 1.1 million sites that use their plugin and those two need to manually activate it.

As a reminder, Google is testing IndexNow and if Google does adopt it, I suspect webmaster/site owner adoption will explode. Before this announcement, Microsoft said 80,000 websites have "started publishing and reaping the benefits of faster submission to indexation" through IndexNow - but in November that number was 60,000 and all through Cloudflare's integration (which we use here by the way). Microsoft released a IndexNow WordPress plugin, as well. So this announcement gives IndexNow a huge adoption boost.

