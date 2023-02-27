Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's product reviews update is wild and volatile - we cover a bit more on this confirmed Google update. Bing launched new tones for the Bing AI chat. Bing also has medical results that are medically reviewed by doctors and then links to those doctor's LinkedIn profiles. Google pulls in production data for some of its help documents. Google spoke about rewriting your content using ChatGPT. I also posted a vlog.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Product Reviews Update: Wild & Wide Volatility & Swings
Well, this last February 2023 product reviews update has been pretty volatile and we have seen some significant ranking changes and the chatter within the SEO community has been pretty wild. This product reviews update seems to be much more widespread than previous product review updates and some SEOs think something is off with this update.
- Bing AI Chat Now Tests Response Tones: Precise, Balanced & Creative
Microsoft Bing is testing a feature to set the tone you get from Bing AI Chat. You can select precise, balanced and creative tones.
- Bing "Content Medically Reviewed By" Doctor For Health Queries
Microsoft Bing now shows if the content is medically reviewed by a medical professional for health-related search queries. So if you search for [heart burn] or other health-related queries, Bing will show you which doctor reviewed the content and even link you to their LinkedIn profile.
- Google's John Mueller On Rewriting Your Content With ChatGPT
Google's John Mueller went back and forth multiple times with some SEOs on the topic of using ChatGPT not to write content from scratch but to rewrite existing content. The responses from John are educational, useful and somewhat funny as well.
- Google Pulls The Current List Of Googlebot IP Netblocks From Production Systems
Gary Illyes from Google noted that the list of Googlebot IP addresses that Google started to publish in 2021 and has updated last month is actually maintained in real-time by pulling directly from the "production systems' configuration files," he said.
- Vlog #212: Sam Michelson On CRM, Partners, Drip Campaigns & Personal Conversations
In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dive into CRM software and how they use it...
- Sourdough Bread At Google NYC
I like bread, I assume some of you also like bread. I also don't hate sourdough bread. So when I saw this photo of a dozen or so sourdough loaves of bread from the Google NYC office, I decided to shar
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google > Mobile I saw a "Menu Bar" on every page load. I haven't seen this before., Saad AK on Twitter
- Google is testing a larger font for Featured Snippets.. cc: @rustybrick (obligatory idk if you've seen this before, Len on Twitter
- Dumb SEO Questions community over on FB has been attacked with every member permanently banned. Anyone have any connections at FB to look into this. Seems a little to easy to take down a community that has been running for 10, Tim Capper on Twitter
- What follows is the definitive Obnoxiously Close Reading™ of yesterday's @GoogleAds announcement for PMax FYI, I am happy about these updates and grateful. Special thanks to @adsliaison. Google listened, and my heart is melti, Mike Ryan on Twitter
- Wondering if my robot.txt file should look like this, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
