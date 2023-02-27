Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's product reviews update is wild and volatile - we cover a bit more on this confirmed Google update. Bing launched new tones for the Bing AI chat. Bing also has medical results that are medically reviewed by doctors and then links to those doctor's LinkedIn profiles. Google pulls in production data for some of its help documents. Google spoke about rewriting your content using ChatGPT. I also posted a vlog.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Google Search Console + GA4 to BigQuery for a Looker Studio Report, Big Commerce

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.