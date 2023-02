I like bread, and I assume some of you also like bread. I also don't hate sourdough bread. So when I saw this photo of a dozen or so sourdough loaves of bread from the Google NYC office, I decided to share it here.

I spotted this on Instagram.

Now I want bread...

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.