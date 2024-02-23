Bing Search Yellow Opinion Label On News Stories

Bing Search now has these yellow "opinion" labels on news stories within its search results. The label is overlayed on the news story's image and really makes the story stand out from the others.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted some examples on X, I was able to replicate this, so here is my screenshot:

Here are more examples:

Both Google and Bing do add labels to search results and news stories.

