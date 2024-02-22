Daily Search Forum Recap: February 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has a bug with negative keyword operators in shopping search. Google's shopping carousels dynamically change the results below it. Google is testing fading in search result snippet text. Bing Search has sub-sitelinks. Bing is testing next page and refresh page links in the footer.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bug With Google Shopping Exclude Search Operator
    Google has a confirmed bug with using negative search operators, a way to exclude words from your search results, within Google Shopping. Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, confirmed the issue on X saying, "We did have a bug where it wasn't working within some shopping results. That might not be resolved yet."
  • Bing Search Sub-Sitelinks (Expandable Sitelinks)
    Bing Search's sitelinks can sometimes be expanded to see sub-sitelinks, deeper level sitelinks. This is something Google experimented from time to time but something Bing Search does on mobile right now, at least for me.
  • Google Shopping Carousel Dynamically Changes Products Below
    Google has these latest styles and shop the look carousels for some clothing queries. Now when you swipe through the carousel, Google will dynamically change the products listed below them.
  • Google Fading In Text Of Search Result Snippets On Scroll
    Google is testing fading in the text of the search result snippets as you scroll down to see more search results. The text is a light gray, and then it becomes a more solid black as you scroll toward that search result snippet.
  • Bing Tests Next Page & Refresh In Place Of Normal Pagination
    Bing is testing replacing its search pagination bar at the footer of the search results with a "next page" button and a "refresh" button. This is instead of showing the number of pages of search results that you can click on.
  • Google St. John's Terminal Office Ribbon Cutting
    Yesterday, Google opened a new office in New York City in St. John's Terminal. Google has a blog post with more details, a video and more photos. But here is a ribbon cutting with important Googlers and politicians from yesterday.

