Daily Search Forum Recap: February 18, 2021

- Google Passage Based Ranking Causing Minimal Impact So Far
I see a ton, absolutely a ton, of confusion in the SEO industry around the Google launch of passage based ranking. A reminder, according to Google, passage based ranking launched in the US English results in the afternoon of February 10th PST time. But honestly, I do not see any signs of any update rolling out after that time, not until much later.
- Google Search Console Core Web Vitals Boundaries Changed On February 17th
Google made a small change to how it plots the core web vitals data in Google Search Console. The change goes into effect on February 17, 2021 and using less than as a boundary, Google is using less than or equal to.
- Google To Facebook: Australian Publishers Choose To Appear In Google Search
Yesterday, Facebook took a bold move and announced it's banning Australians from sharing and viewing news and all users from sharing from and viewing Australian news pages. But one thing it added was why Google may decide to take a different step.
- Google Can Process JavaScript Redirects But Be Concerned About Other Search Engines
Google's Gary Illyes said that Google Search can process JavaScript redirects but Google still does not recommend using JavaScript redirects because other search engines might not pick up on it.
- Google: WhoisGuard Does Not Impact SEO & Rankings
Google's John Mueller said on Reddit "no" WhoisGuard, the NameCheap domain privacy setting, does not impact your SEO or rankings on Google. Google does not care if you use domain privacy settings or not when you register your domain name.
- Google Image Search Tests Explore More Compass Icon
Google Image Search seems to be testing a compass icon in the image search results that trigger a search refinement feature. When you click on it, it takes you to a section to "explore more" images by showing you related searches.
- Google NYC Wall: Keep On Going, You Are Almost There
Danny Sullivan shared a photo on Twitter from his photo archives of one of his visits at the Google NYC office. You can see they painted on the wall a message about COVID. To "keep on going, you are a
