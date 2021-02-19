GoogleBots Had A Day Off

John Mueller a few weeks ago took his GoogleBots out for the day to get some vitamin D and relaxation after what has proven to be a troubling year. John shared this photo on Twitter of the two bots enjoying the much needed time off.

John wrote on Twitter "Googlebot also takes a day off every now and then. Life moves so fast, you gotta take time for yourself, and remember to smell the roses along the way."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.