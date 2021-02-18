Google To Facebook: Australian Publishers Choose To Appear In Google Search

Feb 18, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google News & Finances
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Yesterday, Facebook took a bold move and announced it's banning Australians from sharing and viewing news and all users from sharing from and viewing Australian news pages. But one thing it added was why Google may decide to take a different step.

Facebook wrote "the answer is because our platforms have fundamentally different relationships with news. Google Search is inextricably intertwined with news and publishers do not voluntarily provide their content."

Danny Sullivan, the public Search Liaison at Google, said this is not correct. He wrote on Twitter "to clarify this point Facebook asserted about Google Search: "Publishers do not voluntarily provide their content." Danny said "publishers *do* choose to appear or not in Google Search & Google News." He then linked to how publishers can this way.

As you know, Google took bold steps to warn Australians about this change and even said they may have to remove search completely in Australia. But we will see what happens.

I am excited to see what happens.

It is sad that even some Australian SEO blogs cannot be shared:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Can Process JavaScript Redirects But Be Concerned About Other Search Engines
 
blog comments powered by Disqus