Google NYC Wall: Keep On Going, You Are Almost There

Danny Sullivan shared a photo on Twitter from his photo archives of one of his visits at the Google NYC office. You can see they painted on the wall a message about COVID. To "keep on going, you are almost there."

Danny wrote "About a year ago, I shot this in one of the many confusing corridors of our Google New York office, back in the days of travel. Came across it today going through my photos, and yeah, keep on going, we're almost there."

