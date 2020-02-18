Daily Search Forum Recap: February 18, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

How To Remove Postmates Links In Google Local Knowledge Panel

One of the more annoying things I run into with the Google local panels is a link to order online that simply does not work. In fact, I see it so often that I do not trust the links Google shows in the local knowledge panel. Instead, I go directly to the business web site to check if they have online ordering instead.

As you know, Google announced new Google Partner program requirements and the SEM industry did not like them. So Google went ahead and clarified the performance requirements saying that partners do not need to do 100% of the performance metrics but rather only 70%.

John Mueller from Google posted a short, less than two minute video, for the #AskGoogleWebmasters series on YouTube around dealing with webspam manual actions from Google. In short he said if you are not sure what to do with a webspam manual action, then go to the forums.

I don't think I've seen this before in the Google search results. A snippet that shows "uploaded by" next to an organic search result listing. This was shared by Ryan Clutter on Twitter and it is hard to know exactly why this is shown. It seems like Google wants to show a video thumbnail but is not for some reason.

Krebs on Security posted about new AdSense based extortion and ransom emails going out to Google AdSense publishers. Telling them if they do not pay $5,000 in bitcoins within 72-hours, they will send invalid traffic to the site, thus removing the AdSense earnings Google pays the publisher.

Most fire pits I have seen are not really all that fancy; but the one at Google Boulder (at least I think this one is at the Boulder office) is not made of tree stumps to sit on and rocks surrounding

