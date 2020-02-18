Google Snippet With "Uploaded By" Details

I don't think I've seen this before in the Google search results. A snippet that shows "uploaded by" next to an organic search result listing. This was shared by Ryan Clutter on Twitter and it is hard to know exactly why this is shown. It seems like Google wants to show a video thumbnail but is not for some reason.

Here is the desktop snippet:

After reviewing the markup on this page, there seems to be video markup, which made me wonder why the video is not showing on desktop. So I looked at the same set of search results but on mobile and the video thumbnail is showing up:

So I suspect this is just a weird broken desktop snippet, where it shows this video was uploaded by Safelite but for some reason the video itself is not showing up on the desktop results.

Forum discussion at Twitter.