My Face Was A Valentines Day Gift

Feb 19, 2020 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
No, really not joking. The folks at Reflect Digital, took an illustration of my face, framed it and gave it to their SEO Account Manager, Andy, for Valentines Day.

They posted about it on Twitter earlier this month. Really, I am not joking.

Here it is:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

