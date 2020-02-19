My Face Was A Valentines Day Gift

No, really not joking. The folks at Reflect Digital, took an illustration of my face, framed it and gave it to their SEO Account Manager, Andy, for Valentines Day.

They posted about it on Twitter earlier this month. Really, I am not joking.

Here it is:

An early #ValentinesDay gift for our SEO Account Manager Andy. 😂



His very own @rustybrick in a frame to give him #SEO wisdom on the daily. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pn8aOBf8AJ — Reflect Digital (@ReflectDigital) February 6, 2020

