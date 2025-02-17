Daily Search Forum Recap: February 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Could you combine Google Search with LLM in-context learning - high-level Googlers discuss it. Google Business Profiles sends verification failure notices with reasons. Google Merchant Center has AI-generated summaries. Google Search is testing page includes in the search results snippets. Google spoke about why search engines don't need to handle special pagination.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Jeff Dean: Combining Google Search With LLM In-Context Learning
    Dwarkesh Patel interviewed Jeff Dean and Noam Shazeer of Google and one topic he asked about what would it be like to merge or combine Google Search with in-context learning. It resulted in a fascinating answer from Jeff Dean.
  • Google Business Profiles Verification Failure Email With Reasons
    Google has upgraded the emails Google Business Profiles sends when your verification has failed. It now shows the reason(s) a verification has failed and what you need to do to become verified in Google Business Profiles.
  • Google: Why Search Engines Don't Need To Do Anything Special For Pagination
    In 2019, Google stopped using rel prev and next as a signal for its search engines to combine or understand paginated results on your site. Then Google offered up some other advice over the years on the topic. Now, John Mueller of Google explains why Google or other search engines don't need to do anything special for pagination or paginated results on your site.
  • Google Merchant Center AI-Generated Summaries
    Google Merchant Center recently began showing AI-generated summaries for how well your performance is doing with Merchant Center in Google Search. These are labeled as "experimental" and "AI-generated."
  • Google Search Results Snippets Tests Page Includes
    Google is testing adding to the search results snippet a section that is named "page includes." To be honest, this reminds me of the tags we saw on the search result snippets in 2021, 2019 and 2017 - but I am not sure if they are the same.
  • Google Secret Skate Ramp
    Tom Erik Ryen, a skate boarder, shared a video on Instagram of what he calls a "top secret ramp" at the Google headquarters in Silicon Valley. The video shows him skating on it.

