Daily Search Forum Recap: February 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Could you combine Google Search with LLM in-context learning - high-level Googlers discuss it. Google Business Profiles sends verification failure notices with reasons. Google Merchant Center has AI-generated summaries. Google Search is testing page includes in the search results snippets. Google spoke about why search engines don't need to handle special pagination.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Jeff Dean: Combining Google Search With LLM In-Context Learning
Dwarkesh Patel interviewed Jeff Dean and Noam Shazeer of Google and one topic he asked about what would it be like to merge or combine Google Search with in-context learning. It resulted in a fascinating answer from Jeff Dean.
-
Google Business Profiles Verification Failure Email With Reasons
Google has upgraded the emails Google Business Profiles sends when your verification has failed. It now shows the reason(s) a verification has failed and what you need to do to become verified in Google Business Profiles.
-
Google: Why Search Engines Don't Need To Do Anything Special For Pagination
In 2019, Google stopped using rel prev and next as a signal for its search engines to combine or understand paginated results on your site. Then Google offered up some other advice over the years on the topic. Now, John Mueller of Google explains why Google or other search engines don't need to do anything special for pagination or paginated results on your site.
-
Google Merchant Center AI-Generated Summaries
Google Merchant Center recently began showing AI-generated summaries for how well your performance is doing with Merchant Center in Google Search. These are labeled as "experimental" and "AI-generated."
-
Google Search Results Snippets Tests Page Includes
Google is testing adding to the search results snippet a section that is named "page includes." To be honest, this reminds me of the tags we saw on the search result snippets in 2021, 2019 and 2017 - but I am not sure if they are the same.
-
Google Secret Skate Ramp
Tom Erik Ryen, a skate boarder, shared a video on Instagram of what he calls a "top secret ramp" at the Google headquarters in Silicon Valley. The video shows him skating on it.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Pages that are properly blocked by robots.txt would not get crawled, so any meta tag on them would not matter. I suspect either the robots.txt changed / isn't accessible, or the page is not properly blocked there. Search Console has a teste, John Mueller on Bluesky
- AI overview update. How about 40 #1 listings? :) I've been seeing this more and more recently for some health and medical queries. Google is providing MANY citations for the AIO. Check out the list below for "flaxseed benefits"..., Glenn Gabe on X
- Google is getting quite pushy about re-linking those unlinked services. I’ve said from Day 1 that the impact of unlinking has been understated, and I still have so many unanswered questions. But I feel like no one else cares about t, Mike Ryan on X
- Google Test 2: Font Design for 'People Also Ask' – Here Are Both Designs, Sachin Patel on X
- If you like Algoroo then you'll like flux.dejan.ai which does the same thing but for AI rankings. One immediate observation is an extreme level of instability in model responses over time. Results between two day, DEJAN on X
- Made a mistake at work? Happens to the best of us. Like look @GoogleAds let a Phishing scam through that is targeting people logging into Google Ads. We all have those days., Bill Cutrer on X
- The About option might not appear in some cases when navigating to a business via a list of places. We’re looking into this more. But that doesn’t mean the attributes aren’t supported (About shows much more than these attribu, Google Search Liaison On Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Why traditional keyword research is failing and how to fix it with search intent
- Content marketing in 2025: 6 strategies you can’t ignore
- Google confirms most review count bugs fixed but some still to go
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Fingerprinting: Critics say Google rules put profits over privacy, BBC
- Google's AI has been breaching New Zealand court name suppressions, RNZ News
Links & Content Marketing
- 8 Types of Marketing Videos with Examples for Your Content Marketing Strategy, Igniting Business
- Unpopular Opinion: Public Relations is the Future of Marketing, SparkToro
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Google Home Gemini Extension widely rolls out, 9to5Google
- Apple’s Long-Promised AI Overhaul for Siri Runs Into Bugs, Possible Delays, Bloomberg
- Rumor: Apple Intelligence coming to Apple Vision Pro, AppleInsider
SEO
- How to Strengthen Your Brand's Authority — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Shopify URLs: How to Optimize for SEO and User Experience, Bluetuskr
- Six types of data you can analyze with Google Search Console, Buddler
- Survey: Do Competitor Comparison Pages Still Work for SEO?, Intergrowth
- What are entities in SEO and how to optimise for them in 2025?, Hallam
- Google’s Helpful Content Update Wasn’t About Content Quality—It Was About Site Quality, Surfer SEO
- Should a Real Estate Agent Bother with SEO in 2025?, SEO Savvy Agent
PPC
- Updates to Cryptocurrencies and related products policy (February 2025) UAE, Google Advertising Policies Help
- 6 Mistakes Killing Your SaaS Google Ads ROI (+ How to Fix It), Foundation Inc
- Apple Maps could get paid search ads in monetization push, AppleInsider
- Ecommerce Consultant & Strategist - How To Avoid Your Device Being Fingerprinted By Online Advertisers, Ecommerce Consultancy
Search Features
- This icon will be your shortcut to Google AI Mode search, Android Authority
- New York Times goes all-in on internal AI tools, Semafor
Other Search
- Perplexity just made AI research crazy cheap—what that means for the industry, VentureBeat
- Google - statistics & facts, Statista
- Does ChatGPT Recognize Your Brand? (Now There is a way to check), Metehan
- Open source LLMs hit Europe's digital sovereignty roadmap, TechCrunch
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.