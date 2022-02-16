Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says there are no plans for a keyword tab for performance max campaigns but negative keywords are coming. Also, Google Ads Editor's next version will support performance max campaigns. Google Ads has a new destination not accessible policy. Google said there is no site wide snippet ban going on. Google is asking searchers if they own a product before they leave a review. Finally, it seems Google might be doing away with the appointment link in Google Business listings profiles.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Changes in Network Settings for the Google Ads Standard Shopping Campaigns, Google Ads Developer Blog

Search Features

Here’s how local news in the UK is using News Showcase, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.