Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2022

Feb 16, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says there are no plans for a keyword tab for performance max campaigns but negative keywords are coming. Also, Google Ads Editor's next version will support performance max campaigns. Google Ads has a new destination not accessible policy. Google said there is no site wide snippet ban going on. Google is asking searchers if they own a product before they leave a review. Finally, it seems Google might be doing away with the appointment link in Google Business listings profiles.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Asks Do You Own This Product Before Reviewing It
    Google is now asking searchers if they own the product before they rate it. Google asks under the rate and review box "do you own this product" and "help others by sharing your experience."
  • Google: There Is No Snippet Wide Ban
    Over the past few months, there have been some SEO folks asking me about Google's snippet wide ban. I have never heard or seen such a thing, so I just replied as such and told them that rich results and features can go away after a core update is released - it's a quality thing.
  • Google Business Profiles Manager Removes Appointment Link
    Google Business Profile manager seems to have removed the ability to modify or add a new appointment link to your business profile in Google Maps and Google Search. It is unclear if this is a bug or a feature Google is intentionally removing.
  • Google Ads Editor To Gain Performance Max Campaigns In Next Release
    Google will be bringing performance max campaign support to the Google Ads Editor in the next release, according to Ginny Marvin. We are currently at version 1.8 - so it might be in version 1.9 or maybe they will go directly to version 2.0.
  • New Google Ads Destination Not Accessible Policy
    Google Ads announced it is adding a new "destination not accessible" policy under the Google destination requirements policy. Google is also making changes and clarifications to the document overall. Google said the changes go into enforcement March 21, 2022.
  • Google: No Plans For Keyword Tab In Performance Max But Negative Keywords Are Coming
    Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison said on Twitter that there are no plans for a keyword tab in Performance Max campaigns but there are plans for to support negative keywords for brand safety at the account level.
  • Googler Takes Retirement Exit Selfie
    Here is a freshly former Googler, a former Google employee who just recently retired, who took a selfie of himself as he had his "final exit from a Google building." That is how he put it when he post

