Googler Takes Retirement Exit Selfie

Here is a freshly former Googler, a former Google employee who just recently retired, who took a selfie of himself as he had his "final exit from a Google building." That is how he put it when he posted the photo on Instagram.

He said "I'm now retired. At least for now." His name is Pete Mountanos and based on his LinkedIn profile he is now recently retired after working at Google for about ten years as a Staff Senior Solutions Consultant. Prior to that, he was at Microsoft for several years as a Principal Software Architect. He actually has a very rich work history - so I do wonder how long he will stay retired.

