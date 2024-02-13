Daily Search Forum Recap: February 13, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Some recipe sites got hit hard in the Google search results this Sunday, right before the Super Bowl. Google says again, EEAT is not a ranking factor nor does it factor into other factors. Google said you won't get your search rankings back by disavowing toxic links. Google Ads generative AI for automatically created assets is fully live in English in the US and UK. Google is testing an animated highlighter for featured snippets.

