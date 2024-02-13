Nate Louis noticed that clickable stars were placed next to the keyword list in his Google Ads advertiser console. He can click them to highlight them and unclick them to unhighlight them. He has never seen these before and doesn't know what clicking on them does outside of highlighting them in the list.

Nate posted this screenshot on X and wrote, "what are these stars about?"

Seems like no one really knows. I even asked Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, who has not responded to the question - so I suspect she is looking into it.

no clue, @adsliaison probably does — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 12, 2024

Here are some theories:

yeah, I don't know. I can't find anything that makes it do something different. I can just click on the star and that's it... so far. — Nate Louis (@N8Louis) February 12, 2024

I wonder if this is some sort of extension he installed on his browser that is adding these stars or if clicking the stars will add them to some quick Google Ads keyword report somewhere in the future?

I did see a Google Ads Forum thread that asked about something similar in 2019 but it doesn't add any information that is useful here.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: It was an extension, like I thought. I hope this helps anyone else looking for what this is: