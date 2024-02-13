Google Ads Keyword List With Clickable Stars

Google Ads Stars

Nate Louis noticed that clickable stars were placed next to the keyword list in his Google Ads advertiser console. He can click them to highlight them and unclick them to unhighlight them. He has never seen these before and doesn't know what clicking on them does outside of highlighting them in the list.

Nate posted this screenshot on X and wrote, "what are these stars about?"

Google Ads Keyword Stars

Seems like no one really knows. I even asked Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, who has not responded to the question - so I suspect she is looking into it.

Here are some theories:

I wonder if this is some sort of extension he installed on his browser that is adding these stars or if clicking the stars will add them to some quick Google Ads keyword report somewhere in the future?

Have you seen this

I did see a Google Ads Forum thread that asked about something similar in 2019 but it doesn't add any information that is useful here.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: It was an extension, like I thought. I hope this helps anyone else looking for what this is:

 

