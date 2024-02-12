Daily Search Forum Recap: February 12, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google spoke again about the timing to recover from a helpful content update. Google SGE seems to now be working on mobile Safari, not just Chrome or the Google app. Google is testing removing the SGE cards from the right side. Google updated its image removal documentation. Google is rolling out branded Local Service Ads, with a bit of controversy of course.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Timing For Recovery For Helpful Content Update

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted again about the timing around recovering from the helpful content update. He essentially repeated what Google said back when it first was announced, that the classifier is always running to check if content is helpful but it takes time to prove to Google that your efforts are long-term.

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted again about the timing around recovering from the helpful content update. He essentially repeated what Google said back when it first was announced, that the classifier is always running to check if content is helpful but it takes time to prove to Google that your efforts are long-term. Google SGE Now Works In Mobile Safari

When Google first launched SGE, the Search Generative Experience, it would only work in Chrome or the Google Search App on Gmail accounts opted into the search labs experiment. But now when I try accessing SGE while on mobile Safari, the native Apple iPhone browser, it works as well.

When Google first launched SGE, the Search Generative Experience, it would only work in Chrome or the Google Search App on Gmail accounts opted into the search labs experiment. But now when I try accessing SGE while on mobile Safari, the native Apple iPhone browser, it works as well. Google SGE Tests Removing Side Carousels

Google seems to be testing removing the side carousel in the SGE, Search Generative Experience, interface. The side carousel generally shows the card answers on the right side of the desktop SGE results. It seems Google is testing not showing those cards on the side panel.

Google seems to be testing removing the side carousel in the SGE, Search Generative Experience, interface. The side carousel generally shows the card answers on the right side of the desktop SGE results. It seems Google is testing not showing those cards on the side panel. Google Rolling Out Branded Local Services Ads (Opt Out Coming...)

Late last week, Google began to roll out those branded Local Service Ads, but it surprised many businesses without a way to opt out of the feature. I am told that Google will provide a way to opt out and will send more details to advertisers this week.

Late last week, Google began to roll out those branded Local Service Ads, but it surprised many businesses without a way to opt out of the feature. I am told that Google will provide a way to opt out and will send more details to advertisers this week. Google Updates Image Removal Documentation

Google has updated, in a big way, its how to "Remove images hosted on your site from search results" help documentation page. Google said, "Part of our ongoing efforts to keep our documentation accurate, we updated the documentation for image removals with more precise language, and addressed some documentation feedback."

Google has updated, in a big way, its how to "Remove images hosted on your site from search results" help documentation page. Google said, "Part of our ongoing efforts to keep our documentation accurate, we updated the documentation for image removals with more precise language, and addressed some documentation feedback." Wooden Outdoor Google Wall

I know it is just a wall but I found it interesting and the detail with the way the Google logo is painted on these wooden beams. I found this on Instagram and they are from somewhere at the GooglePlex

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Event parameter limit increase, Google Analytics Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.