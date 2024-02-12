Daily Search Forum Recap: February 12, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google spoke again about the timing to recover from a helpful content update. Google SGE seems to now be working on mobile Safari, not just Chrome or the Google app. Google is testing removing the SGE cards from the right side. Google updated its image removal documentation. Google is rolling out branded Local Service Ads, with a bit of controversy of course.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: Timing For Recovery For Helpful Content Update
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted again about the timing around recovering from the helpful content update. He essentially repeated what Google said back when it first was announced, that the classifier is always running to check if content is helpful but it takes time to prove to Google that your efforts are long-term.
-
Google SGE Now Works In Mobile Safari
When Google first launched SGE, the Search Generative Experience, it would only work in Chrome or the Google Search App on Gmail accounts opted into the search labs experiment. But now when I try accessing SGE while on mobile Safari, the native Apple iPhone browser, it works as well.
-
Google SGE Tests Removing Side Carousels
Google seems to be testing removing the side carousel in the SGE, Search Generative Experience, interface. The side carousel generally shows the card answers on the right side of the desktop SGE results. It seems Google is testing not showing those cards on the side panel.
-
Google Rolling Out Branded Local Services Ads (Opt Out Coming...)
Late last week, Google began to roll out those branded Local Service Ads, but it surprised many businesses without a way to opt out of the feature. I am told that Google will provide a way to opt out and will send more details to advertisers this week.
-
Google Updates Image Removal Documentation
Google has updated, in a big way, its how to "Remove images hosted on your site from search results" help documentation page. Google said, "Part of our ongoing efforts to keep our documentation accurate, we updated the documentation for image removals with more precise language, and addressed some documentation feedback."
-
Wooden Outdoor Google Wall
I know it is just a wall but I found it interesting and the detail with the way the Google logo is painted on these wooden beams. I found this on Instagram and they are from somewhere at the GooglePlex
Other Great Search Threads:
- Noticed filters just below actors' marriages heading when I searched for the keyword "marriage." These filters are positioned just below the Knowledge Panel, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- I'm happy to take a look, but I don't want to set high expectations - things change, not all pages get indexed or rank high, and some sites are borderline making it all even harder. Like with any complex system, we also sometimes get it wrong, and that's , John Mueller on X
- A few hours after the launch of @Google Gemini, search engines like Bing have indexed public conversations from Gemini. @JohnMu @rustybrick https://t.co/opHJuHYhLk, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- Anyone experimented with 'no main hours' and how it affects the open hours ranking?, Local Search Forum
- New "Attention" bar with integrated "Edit" CTA now showing in Feed-only AG. With just one click you enter inside AG Settings to add images, headlines, descriptions and a final URL. If you do so, the Feed-only Asset Group w, Thomas Eccel on X
- We just crossed 100M Google One subscribers! Looking forward to building on that momentum with our new AI Premium Plan (launched yesterday) offering AI features like Gemini Advanced, plus Gemini in Gmail, Docs + more coming soon., Sundar Pichai on X
