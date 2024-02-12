Google SGE Now Works In Mobile Safari

When Google first launched SGE, the Search Generative Experience, it would only work in Chrome or the Google Search App on Gmail accounts opted into the search labs experiment. But now when I try accessing SGE while on mobile Safari, the native Apple iPhone browser, it works as well.

The Google SGE instructions still say you need to use Chrome or the Google Search app to access SGE but from my tests, that is no longer the case.

Landon Moore spotted this on Friday and informed me about this on X, and I tried it again Saturday night and this Monday morning, and it still worked on mobile Safari. Here is his screenshot of accessing SGE on mobile Safari on Friday:

Google Sge Safari Mobile

Here is me accessing it on Saturday night on mobile Safari (logged into my personal Gmail account):

Google Sge Safari Mobile2

I don't think Google announced this expanded access to SGE? Maybe I missed the announcement?

SGE is not working on the desktop version of Safari for me, not yet at least...

Update: I am told it has worked in mobile Safari for a few months now. But again, the documentation says it should not work in mobile Safari:

Forum discussion at X.

 

