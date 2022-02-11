Poll: SEMs Go Deep On Keyword Research

A Twitter poll by Liraz Postan showed that many SEOs and SEMs go pretty deep with their keyword research. 60% of those who took the poll said they go as low as 10 on the volume chart when digging into keywords.

27% said as low as 50 and 12% said as low as 70. Here is the poll:

Personally, I don't do keyword research for this site. I love the topic of search marketing so much, I can write about something that maybe I only would care about or that 99% of SEMs would care about. It doesn't matter to me how many people are searching for it.

But when it comes to agency work or even work with limited resources, sometimes you need to find where you need to start.

A lot of responses on Twitter said they would go down to even 0 volume.

Here are some good replies to the Twitter poll:

