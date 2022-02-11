Poll: SEMs Go Deep On Keyword Research

A Twitter poll by Liraz Postan showed that many SEOs and SEMs go pretty deep with their keyword research. 60% of those who took the poll said they go as low as 10 on the volume chart when digging into keywords.

27% said as low as 50 and 12% said as low as 70. Here is the poll:

How far are you drilling down with your KW research? #SEO #brightonSEO

RT — Liraz Postan (@Rliraz) January 18, 2022

Personally, I don't do keyword research for this site. I love the topic of search marketing so much, I can write about something that maybe I only would care about or that 99% of SEMs would care about. It doesn't matter to me how many people are searching for it.

But when it comes to agency work or even work with limited resources, sometimes you need to find where you need to start.

A lot of responses on Twitter said they would go down to even 0 volume.

Here are some good replies to the Twitter poll:

Volume is the last metric I consider tbh, for a few reasons:



1: Volume is not highly accurate; it’s a ballpark

2: It does not include versions of a query that are new, and that are not included in the exact match version

3: Relevance & intent come first — Braeden Matson-Jones (@bmatsonjones) January 19, 2022

Eish !!! Tough question. Drilling down into the depths of the SERP's is essential. Stopping before 600 is a waste of effort. The value of #KeyWords is misinterpreted, as it is used to create context for your content, and search engines use context plenty more than you think — Frank Gainsford (@info4u2use) January 30, 2022

It's about relevance not volume. The 10 people who look for a low volume commercial KW may well have more money and inclination to spend than the 1000 who just want info. — Jason Wheelhouse (@Contentable__) January 18, 2022

