PSA: Upload Your Own Videos To Your Google Ads Performance Max Campaign Or Google Will For You

There have been some recent complaints that Google Ads is creating and picking its own videos for your Performance Max campaigns. That is true, if you do not upload your own videos, Google will create videos for you from the text and images you upload to your campaign.

Alex van de Pol wrote on Twitter "Note if you do not add video assets yourself in the performance max campaigns Google will do this for you. These videos are 19 secs long and are very generic. You cannot delete these automatically created videos." Alex shared this screenshot showing that Google said the source of some of these videos are "automatically created."

Now, Ginny Marvin from the Google Ads team did confirm this saying "if you want more customization, we do recommend uploading your own videos." "But we know that’s not always possible & auto-generation offers an easy way," she added. But if you want Google to stop generating these videos automatically, then you need to upload your own videos to your Google performance max campaigns.

Here are those tweets:

2/2 Note, currently, auto-generated videos will stop serving if you upload your own video assets to the Performance Max campaign. — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) February 9, 2022

This might be a good PSA or reminder for some advertisers.

