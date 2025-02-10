Daily Search Forum Recap: February 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing some big chatter over the weekend, was there an unconfirmed Google update or was it slowness related to the Super Bowl... Google has these AI organized local events, not just for restaurants. Google is testing sharing local search results in the pack. Google and Bing had these weird search bugs. Google was not showing the Bitcoin price. And Google AdSense may soon start sending you more emails.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Super Bowl LIX Search Ranking Update
    Over the weekend, the Super Bowl LIX weekend, there has been a lot of chatter about ranking volatility and traffic losses. Truth is, I feel there is often chatter about traffic losses over a Super Bowl weekend, as many are watching the Super Bowl and not spending time searching Google as much.
  • Google Search AI Organized Local Events
    Earlier we reported that Google was testing AI-organized restaurant results in the Google Search results. Now, Google is doing the same for local events; and organizing them with AI.
  • Google Local Search Results Pack - Share List Button
    Google is testing a new "share list" button for local packs, place results, in the Google Search results. I assume this lets you share the local listings you see with a friend or colleague.
  • Google AdSense Combines Marketing Email Preferences - Expect More Emails...
    Google has combined the marketing email preferences within Google AdSense, which may lead to you getting more emails from the Google AdSense team. Google merged the "Customized help and performance suggestions" and "Periodic newsletters with tips and best practices" email lists into one.
  • Search Bugs: Google Weird Snippet Spacing & Bing URLs Cut Off
    One can always find weird bugs in the Google and Bing Search results but these two really caught my eye. Bing Search seems to have a bug for some searchers where the URL in the search result snippet is being cut off. And Google might have a bug that leads to way too much white space between search result snippets.
  • Google Search Bitcoin Charts Gone - It's A Bug (Now Fixed)
    Google is no longer showing the price of Bitcoin when you search for it in Google Search. Google's VP, Engineering for Search, Rajan Patel, said this is "Not intended" and he will investigate the issue.
  • Walgreens Prints & Frames Google AI Overview For Customer Inquiries
    Check this framed print out sitting on a counter at Walgreens. It is a printed Google AI Overview that Walgreens put on their counter to inform customers looking to drop off Fedex boxes.

