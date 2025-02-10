Daily Search Forum Recap: February 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing some big chatter over the weekend, was there an unconfirmed Google update or was it slowness related to the Super Bowl... Google has these AI organized local events, not just for restaurants. Google is testing sharing local search results in the pack. Google and Bing had these weird search bugs. Google was not showing the Bitcoin price. And Google AdSense may soon start sending you more emails.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Super Bowl LIX Search Ranking Update
Over the weekend, the Super Bowl LIX weekend, there has been a lot of chatter about ranking volatility and traffic losses. Truth is, I feel there is often chatter about traffic losses over a Super Bowl weekend, as many are watching the Super Bowl and not spending time searching Google as much.
Google Search AI Organized Local Events
Earlier we reported that Google was testing AI-organized restaurant results in the Google Search results. Now, Google is doing the same for local events; and organizing them with AI.
Google Local Search Results Pack - Share List Button
Google is testing a new "share list" button for local packs, place results, in the Google Search results. I assume this lets you share the local listings you see with a friend or colleague.
Google AdSense Combines Marketing Email Preferences - Expect More Emails...
Google has combined the marketing email preferences within Google AdSense, which may lead to you getting more emails from the Google AdSense team. Google merged the "Customized help and performance suggestions" and "Periodic newsletters with tips and best practices" email lists into one.
Search Bugs: Google Weird Snippet Spacing & Bing URLs Cut Off
One can always find weird bugs in the Google and Bing Search results but these two really caught my eye. Bing Search seems to have a bug for some searchers where the URL in the search result snippet is being cut off. And Google might have a bug that leads to way too much white space between search result snippets.
Google Search Bitcoin Charts Gone - It's A Bug (Now Fixed)
Google is no longer showing the price of Bitcoin when you search for it in Google Search. Google's VP, Engineering for Search, Rajan Patel, said this is "Not intended" and he will investigate the issue.
Walgreens Prints & Frames Google AI Overview For Customer Inquiries
Check this framed print out sitting on a counter at Walgreens. It is a printed Google AI Overview that Walgreens put on their counter to inform customers looking to drop off Fedex boxes.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Ecommerce SEO Tip: Always analyze your product and category pages with JavaScript turned off. You'll easily spot content that's JS-dependent, Chris Long on X
- Google is testing a new eCommerce rich card design with sections like 'Top Recommendations' and 'Articles.' Clicking 'More Products' redirects to shopping, 'More Videos' to videos, and 'More Articles' to web results., Sachin Patel on X
- It's alive! -> Reviewed is back from the dead. StackCommerce, an online shopping platform creating affiliate marketing content, acquired Reviewed from Gannett on December 1 after its shutdown in August 2024 "You wouldn, Glenn Gabe on X
- Pagination on eCommerce category pages: what is the best approach to take with respect to the canonical tag? In general, I've been coming to the conclusion lately that I disagree with the guidance provided (to an extent) on this to, Brodie Clark on X
- It has been 339 days since a Google photographer came to our house for a photoshoot. The very next day, our 12-year-old business began to unravel. A story about how Google uses small businesses for PR, then discards them., Morgan on X
- In July I wrote a post about how an algorithmic approach to site reputation abuse was the way forward. In that post, I explained how blocking via robots.txt is NOT a valid approach (even to Google), and how noindexing can be adjusted, Glenn Gabe on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Meta simplifies Advantage+ campaign setup, adds leads campaigns
- Google algorithm changes blamed for 50% traffic drop to news site the Sun
- How to master user intent with SEO personas
- Brand + performance: The secret to maximizing ad ROI
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Campaign Manager 360 expands partnerships, Google Blog
Industry & Business
- Amazon doubles down on AI with a massive $100B spending plan for 2025, TechCrunch
- Google pulls incorrect Gouda stat from its AI Super Bowl ad, The Verge
- Softbank set to invest $40 billion in OpenAI at $260 billion valuation, sources say, CNBC
- Google’s Super Bowl Ad Accidentally Shows Its AI Simply Plagiarizing Existing Web Copy, Futurism
- OpenAI plans to open an office in Germany, TechCrunch
- Watch OpenAI’s first Super Bowl commercial, Ad Age
Links & Content Marketing
- A Complete Guide to Adopting AI in Content Marketing, Sprout Social
- Building Trust In The AI Era: Content Marketing Ethics And Transparency, Search Engine Journal
- How Business Automation Drives B2B Growth, MarketingProfs
Local & Maps
- Google Maps feature started in Bay Area parking lot with baby stroller, San Francisco Chronicle
- Google Maps tests shrinking pins into small dots, 9to5Google
- Google Makes the Google Maps Interface Cleaner With a 2023 Idea, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Apple iPhone SE Overhaul to Be Unveiled in Coming Days, Bloomberg
- iOS 18.4 Beta 1 is expected in first half of February, AppleInsider
- Apple's original and delayed HomePod shipped seven years ago, AppleInsider
- Apple’s plans for AR glasses may not have been scrapped entirely, Engadget
SEO
- A reviews site embroiled in AI scandal is back from the dead, The Verge
- How to Decide Between One Domain or Many for SEO — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Is there a way of improving the SEO for existing pages?, Walsh & Partners
- News Corp results cite Sun traffic decline but growing Times subscriptions, Press Gazette
- Using SERP Analysis to Elevate Your SEO Content Creation Strategy, JumpFly
- Will An XML Sitemap Magically Boost Your Rankings?, Nikki Pilkington
- New in the QRG - filler content, scaled content abuse & AI generated content, Marie Haynes
PPC
- Action Required for Offline Conversion Import (OCI) for Apps, Google Ads Help
- Announcing iOS Google Mobile Ads SDK Version 12.0.0, Google Ads Developer Blog
- SEMulator launches "Google Ads - The Video Game", SEMulator
Search Features
Other Search
- OpenAI now reveals more of its o3-mini model's thought process, TechCrunch
- Top Search Engines: Global Leaders, Regional Trends, and AI Share, SE Ranking
- How DeepSeek stacks up when citing news publishers, Nieman Journalism Lab
- Three Observations, Sam Altman
Feedback:
