One can always find weird bugs in the Google and Bing Search results but these two really caught my eye. Bing Search seems to have a bug for some searchers where the URL in the search result snippet is being cut off. And Google might have a bug that leads to way too much white space between search result snippets.

Khushal Bherwani posted on X about the hiding or disappearing URLs in the Bing Search result snippets.

Here is his screenshot of this:

Sachin Patel posted on X about the weird spacing in the Google Search results:

Those are two unusual bugs from Bing and Google.

