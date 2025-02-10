Search Bugs: Google Weird Snippet Spacing & Bing URLs Cut Off

One can always find weird bugs in the Google and Bing Search results but these two really caught my eye. Bing Search seems to have a bug for some searchers where the URL in the search result snippet is being cut off. And Google might have a bug that leads to way too much white space between search result snippets.

Khushal Bherwani posted on X about the hiding or disappearing URLs in the Bing Search result snippets.

Here is his screenshot of this:

Bing Snippet Url Cut Off

Sachin Patel posted on X about the weird spacing in the Google Search results:

Google Snippet Spacing

Those are two unusual bugs from Bing and Google.

Forum discussion at posted above.

 

