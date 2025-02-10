Google AdSense Combines Marketing Email Preferences - Expect More Emails...

Feb 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Adsense Email

Google has combined the marketing email preferences within Google AdSense, which may lead to you getting more emails from the Google AdSense team. Google merged the "Customized help and performance suggestions" and "Periodic newsletters with tips and best practices" email lists into one.

Google wrote, "Starting April 2025, we're merging our email opt-in categories: "Customized help and performance suggestions" and "Periodic newsletters with tips and best practices"."

This means that if you are subscribed to one of these newsletter lists, you may start to receive performance suggestions such as exclusive performance reports, personalized tips, and webinar invites to help you grow your account.

Google said they will wait 60 days before merging your opt-in settings. If you prefer not to receive performance suggestion emails, please update your subscription preferences within this 60-day window. Please note that you may opt out at any time, Google added.

Why did Google do this? Google said, "We believe this change will provide you with a more streamlined and valuable email experience."

Forum discussion at X.

 

