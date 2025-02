Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has combined the marketing email preferences within Google AdSense, which may lead to you getting more emails from the Google AdSense team. Google merged the "Customized help and performance suggestions" and "Periodic newsletters with tips and best practices" email lists into one.

Google wrote, "Starting April 2025, we're merging our email opt-in categories: "Customized help and performance suggestions" and "Periodic newsletters with tips and best practices"."

This means that if you are subscribed to one of these newsletter lists, you may start to receive performance suggestions such as exclusive performance reports, personalized tips, and webinar invites to help you grow your account.

Google said they will wait 60 days before merging your opt-in settings. If you prefer not to receive performance suggestion emails, please update your subscription preferences within this 60-day window. Please note that you may opt out at any time, Google added.

Why did Google do this? Google said, "We believe this change will provide you with a more streamlined and valuable email experience."

Forum discussion at X.