Google is testing a new "share list" button for local packs, place results, in the Google Search results. I assume this lets you share the local listings you see with a friend or colleague.

Sachin Patel posted the examples on X showing this "Share list" button, which I don't think I've seen before. I don't even know if Google had a more subtle share button on local pack listings...

Here are the screenshots:

Google Places Share List Button

I guess this can come in handy if you are researching local places with others?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Local Search Results Pack - Share List Button

