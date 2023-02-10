Daily Search Forum Recap: February 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It looks like Google had another unconfirmed search ranking update on the 8th and 9th and maybe 10th. We have screenshots of how ads look in the new Bing AI chatGPT search interface. A poll says that 60% of searchers perfect how Google Search works now versus how Bing ChatGPT will work in the future. Google is testing a trending label in the people also ask box. I have a photo and some history with Satya Nadella from 2008 when he announced Live Search. Plus, I have my weekly video recap covering all the insane news this week - you will want to check it out, it's only 15 minutes long.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • February 8th/9th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update (Unconfirmed)
    I am seeing signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update just a few days after the February 4th Google search ranking update - both of these have not been confirmed by Google. This February 8th and 9th Google update may be even stronger than the previous update.
  • Ads In The New Bing Chat Interface
    With all this talk about how search is going to be more useful and helpful with the new AI features in Bing, very few are talking about ads in that interface. Nicole Farley at Search Engine Land has a screenshot of an ad spotted in the ChatGPT interface within Bing's new search results.
  • 59% Of Searchers Don't Get The Importance Of AI In Search
    Famed YouTuber and excellent tech reviewer, Marques Brownlee, posted a poll on Twitter to his 6 million followers asking would you rather use Google as it exists now or Bing with ChatGPT added. The poll had over 320,000 submissions and about 59% said they would rather use Google now.
  • Google People Also Ask "Trending" Label
    Google is testing a "trending" label in the people also ask box in the mobile search results. I guess it shows trending searches in the category of what other people are asking about that query.
  • Microsoft Bing Tucks Away Its Logo On Search Results Page
    Microsoft Bing is now tucking away its logo, hiding it from searchers, after you conduct a search using your mobile device. Bing will anchor you down to the top of the search box, moving the Microsoft Bing logo out of view, and focusing just on the search results page.
  • Satya Nadella In 2008 Keynoting On Live Search (Now Bing)
    I was getting a bit nostalgic after seeing Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella on stage introducing the new Bing on Tuesday. I checked back at my records after vaguely remembering him doing the same thing
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Bard, AI Powered Bing Search, Google On AI Content, Two Google Algorithm Updates & More
    What an insane week between the AI announcements, algorithm updates, content, and so much more. I start off talking about Google's Bard announcement and a bit about the Paris announcement two days later. But Microsoft Bing stole the show....

