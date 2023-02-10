Daily Search Forum Recap: February 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
It looks like Google had another unconfirmed search ranking update on the 8th and 9th and maybe 10th. We have screenshots of how ads look in the new Bing AI chatGPT search interface. A poll says that 60% of searchers perfect how Google Search works now versus how Bing ChatGPT will work in the future. Google is testing a trending label in the people also ask box. I have a photo and some history with Satya Nadella from 2008 when he announced Live Search. Plus, I have my weekly video recap covering all the insane news this week - you will want to check it out, it's only 15 minutes long.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- February 8th/9th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update (Unconfirmed)
I am seeing signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update just a few days after the February 4th Google search ranking update - both of these have not been confirmed by Google. This February 8th and 9th Google update may be even stronger than the previous update.
- Ads In The New Bing Chat Interface
With all this talk about how search is going to be more useful and helpful with the new AI features in Bing, very few are talking about ads in that interface. Nicole Farley at Search Engine Land has a screenshot of an ad spotted in the ChatGPT interface within Bing's new search results.
- 59% Of Searchers Don't Get The Importance Of AI In Search
Famed YouTuber and excellent tech reviewer, Marques Brownlee, posted a poll on Twitter to his 6 million followers asking would you rather use Google as it exists now or Bing with ChatGPT added. The poll had over 320,000 submissions and about 59% said they would rather use Google now.
- Google People Also Ask "Trending" Label
Google is testing a "trending" label in the people also ask box in the mobile search results. I guess it shows trending searches in the category of what other people are asking about that query.
- Microsoft Bing Tucks Away Its Logo On Search Results Page
Microsoft Bing is now tucking away its logo, hiding it from searchers, after you conduct a search using your mobile device. Bing will anchor you down to the top of the search box, moving the Microsoft Bing logo out of view, and focusing just on the search results page.
- Satya Nadella In 2008 Keynoting On Live Search (Now Bing)
I was getting a bit nostalgic after seeing Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella on stage introducing the new Bing on Tuesday. I checked back at my records after vaguely remembering him doing the same thing
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Bard, AI Powered Bing Search, Google On AI Content, Two Google Algorithm Updates & More
What an insane week between the AI announcements, algorithm updates, content, and so much more. I start off talking about Google's Bard announcement and a bit about the Paris announcement two days later. But Microsoft Bing stole the show....
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google getting more interactive with products. Overlay features for - More images (look like as e-commerce site represents), More Details, More stores, More User reviews, etc. Here is video for ref, Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Seems like a roundabout way of getting people to run performance max campaigns but re-enabling their old Local Campaigns, just to have them be "upgraded" to PMAX instantly., Greg on Twitter
- Fun fact I found in the data for the Gender Gap in SEO Publishing: @rustybrick, @mattgsouthern and @martinibuster together have crrated 23% of all the SEO articles in 2022. Thank you and wow!, Lidia Infante on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Twitter is down, globally
- Twitter Blue subscribers can now Tweet 4,000 characters
- Cost-Per-Hour Masthead placements: YouTube’s latest offering
- Pinterest puts more emphasis on its shoppable video feature
- Google reiterates guidance on AI-generated content – write content for people
- Search Engine Land’s updated What is SEO guide is now available
- Maximizing reach and engagement: A guide to the top video game ad platforms for brands
- New with Google multisearch, Google Maps, and more previews of Bard
- Your guide to PPC budget management in Excel
- Learning to trust the lack of transparency from ad platforms
- Bing Webmaster Guidelines updated for “conversation mode” and AI
- Personalization doesn’t have to be an uphill battle
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- ‘AI First’ To Last: How Google Fell Behind In The AI Boom, Forbes
- Gender gap in SEO publishing (2023 update), Lidia Infante
- Google AI chatbot Bard offers inaccurate information in company ad, Reuters
- Is Google’s 20-year search dominance about to end?, The Economist
- OpenAI’s Hidden Weapon: Ex-Google Engineers, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Marketing Goals: 5 Ways to Set, Track, & Measure Your Efforts, Databox Blog
- How To Build a Communication and Implementation Plan, Content Marketing Institute
- The Role of AI Content in SEO, Amsive Digital
Local & Maps
- New Google Maps features including immersive view, Live view updates, electric vehicle charging tools and glanceable directions., Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Apple to Re-Release Revamped HomeKit Architecture in iOS 16.4, MacRumors
- Google launches Android 14 Developer Preview for Pixel, 9to5Google
SEO
- Alternative Search Engines: Why They Matter and How to Rank on Them, Moz
- XML Sitemaps: Why URL Sequencing Matters, BruceClay
- Keyword Mapping. A Practical Guide for the Curious, Ahrefs
- Overlooked and Underrated Tactics for Local SEO Success, BrightLocal
PPC
- February 2023 update to Display & Video 360 API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Ads Conversion Tracking: 6 Common Mistakes to Avoid, WordStream
- PPC Analytics: Importance of Google Analytics for PPC Campaigns, Pure Visibility
- Update to Abusing the ad network policy (February 2023), Google Advertising Policies Help
- Market expansion and other updates for February, Microsoft Advertising
- Mastering Website Navigation: The Ultimate Guide, Ahrefs
Search Features
Other Search
- 9 ways AI can interact with culture, Google Blog
- Alibaba says testing ChatGPT-style tool as AI buzz gathers pace, Reuters
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explains how Bing with AI is better than Google, The Verge
- New features make Translate more accessible for its 1 billion users, Google Blog
- SearchResearch Challenge (2/8/23): What do you call this thing?, SearchReSearch
- YouTube homepage down for some in partial outage , 9to5Google
- Disinformation Researchers Raise Alarms About A.I. Chatbots, New York Times
