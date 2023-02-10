Daily Search Forum Recap: February 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It looks like Google had another unconfirmed search ranking update on the 8th and 9th and maybe 10th. We have screenshots of how ads look in the new Bing AI chatGPT search interface. A poll says that 60% of searchers perfect how Google Search works now versus how Bing ChatGPT will work in the future. Google is testing a trending label in the people also ask box. I have a photo and some history with Satya Nadella from 2008 when he announced Live Search. Plus, I have my weekly video recap covering all the insane news this week - you will want to check it out, it's only 15 minutes long.

Transferring a Single Website from Universal Analytics to GA4, Databox Blog

Google AI makes Search more visual through Lens, multisearch, Google Blog

