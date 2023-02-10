Satya Nadella In 2008 Keynoting On Live Search (Now Bing)

Feb 10, 2023 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Microsoft's Satya Nadella In 2008 Keynoting On Live Search

I was getting a bit nostalgic after seeing Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella on stage introducing the new Bing on Tuesday. I checked back at my records after vaguely remembering him doing the same thing in 2008 for Live Search (now Bing).

I found the above photo from a PubCon/WebmasterWorld conference in November in Las Vegas. He had the keynote, I even live blogged it (it is fun to look back...).

In any event, you can read the new coverage on the new Bing here if you missed it.

Satya joined Microsoft in 1992, he was the Senior Vice-president of Research and Development for the Online Services Division in 2008 when he did this keynote. His title also may have been Corporate Vice-president of Business Solutions and Search & Advertising Platform Group during that time. He became CEO of Microsoft on February 4, 2014.

I also shared an email Satya sent me after our private meeting about Live Search on Twitter:

Ah, the good old days.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Google Swanky Rooms
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus