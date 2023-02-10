Satya Nadella In 2008 Keynoting On Live Search (Now Bing)

I was getting a bit nostalgic after seeing Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella on stage introducing the new Bing on Tuesday. I checked back at my records after vaguely remembering him doing the same thing in 2008 for Live Search (now Bing).

I found the above photo from a PubCon/WebmasterWorld conference in November in Las Vegas. He had the keynote, I even live blogged it (it is fun to look back...).

In any event, you can read the new coverage on the new Bing here if you missed it.

Satya joined Microsoft in 1992, he was the Senior Vice-president of Research and Development for the Online Services Division in 2008 when he did this keynote. His title also may have been Corporate Vice-president of Business Solutions and Search & Advertising Platform Group during that time. He became CEO of Microsoft on February 4, 2014.

I also shared an email Satya sent me after our private meeting about Live Search on Twitter:

Back in 2008 when I met with @satyanadella when he was leading up Live Search (now @bing ) at Microsoft. He also keynoted at @pubcon - this was over 14 years ago. pic.twitter.com/hYzATMPLl1 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 9, 2023

Ah, the good old days.

